Happy Friday folks

It’s nearly the weekend, which means one thing – takeout, wine and TV. Oh, and erm a free MAC lipstick.

Yep, there’s nothing we love more than a Friday freebie and a MAC lippie is up there as being one of the best things we could receive. The complimentary gift is in aid of National Lipstick Day which is this Saturday.

All you’ve got to do to claim your lipstick is spend £40 or more in any MAC store (not exactly hard), then choose between 6 shades: Stone, Media, Captive, Cyber, Mac Red and Fleshpot.

As with all of these things it’s only while stocks last so you’re probably gonna have to set an alarm for Saturday morning to avoid missing out – totally worth it, though. The offer ends on 12th August.

Go, go go.

Fleshpot

Cyber

Mac Red

Stone

Captive

Media