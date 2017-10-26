This Is The Pink Face Oil All The Beauty Bloggers Are Obsessed With

We want it and we want it now.

Some (ok, most) of our favourite beauty influencers on Instagram have been using a magical product and by the time you’re done reading this you will have fallen in love with it. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, scroll down your Insta feed and watch a couple of makeup tutorials, you’ll soon find out. Or just thanks us, because we’ve done you a favour and included a video below, so you don’t have to go looking for one.

Now that we are all on the same page, let’s talk magic.

Frasali was founded in 2014 by a loving husband called Sal Ali for his wife Farah, who felt like something was missing from her makeup stash, and has since taken over the Internet. Everyone fell in love with their Rose Gold Elixir, which serves as a daily moisturiser, anti-aging serum, and primer. Oh, and by the way, it contains 24-carat gold. And now there’s another Frasali product that’s’ making waves across social media.

The limited-edition product called Unicorn Tears instantly sold out after it was launched, but have no fear, as the product’s success led to it sticking around. Now called The Unicorn Essence, the product can be used as your daily serum, a makeup primer, eye-shadow primer and highlight enhancer. Or all of the above. Plus, it gives your face a fresh velvety finish.

Are you obsessed with it yet?

It’s free of sulphates, parabens and oil, and it’s instantly absorbed by the skin. It comes in a purple bottle with a dropper tool, and has a gorgeous shimmery-pink colour. While it might look strange, the pink tint claims to help make your skin look better in pictures. The serum is water-based, and according to Frasali, is not only a great makeup primer, but it also “helps protect the skin from free radical damage.” It’s full of Vitamin C and blueberry, açai and goji berry extracts, which brighten and protect your skin.

We don’t know about you but we are pretty sure this is what has been missing from our makeup bag. It comes in at a pretty hefty £50 but we reckon it’s worth it. Get it from Cultbeauty while you can, guys.