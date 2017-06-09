Frankie Bridge Debuts Seriously Short Hair, And We’re In Love

The singer has gone back to her classic pixie cut...

Frankie Bridge debuted a gorgeous short ‘do earlier this week.

The 28-year-old revealed she’d reverted back to her famous pixie cut to her fans on Instagram. Alongside a stunning picture of herself with 4Music presenter Maya Jama, she announced: ‘The hairs back!! 💁🏻 [sic].’

Fans of the star seemed super-pleased that she’d reverted back to her shorter style.

One commented on the Instagram post: ‘Your hair. oh my god. Your hair. It makes me wanna have mine cut again. @francescabridge 😳 what do you advise me 😂😶.’

Another described Frankie as her inspiration: ‘You were my short hair cut inspiration years ago. Love your short hair!! i can’t pull it off as well tho.xx.’

‘You look so beautiful @francescabridge your hair suits you short and long. Stunning,’ one message read.

Another praised the star for going for the daring ‘do: ‘Very few people can carry off short hair. You do amazingly well. You look beautifully unique with short hair, pretty with longer hair. Stay short and work it girl x.’

The beautiful brunette debuted her new look at a big awards do, pairing it with an absolutely GORGEOUS golden gown that was decorated with floral beading and embroidery.

With subtle, shimmering make up and her new cropped hair parted to the side, Frankie looked amazingly elegant.

And those earrings?! We’re in love.

Frankie is married to footballer Wayne Bridge and the couple have two adorable sons together.

While she’s focusing on family, her fellow The Saturdays singers are all exploring various career paths. Mollie King, Una Healy and Vanessa White are pursuing solo careers, and Rochelle Humes is making a name for herself as a TV presenter.

Fans of the famous girl band with be happy to hear that there could be a chance of a reunion.

When asked if the band were over for good, Una told MailOnline: ‘No, no, no like absolutely 100% I’ll say it now we’re not splitting up we’re just going on a little bit of a hiatus.

‘We just feel that we’ve got to that point where we’re kind of taking a little step back and focusing on other things that we might want to personally pursue.

‘We definitely plan to get back together and do more stuff in the future.’

However, fellow band member Vanessa didn’t seem keen to return in an interview with Hunger magazine: ‘As time goes on, I know it just wouldn’t feel right for me.’

We’d love to see one of our fave girl-bands back together! Fingers crossed…