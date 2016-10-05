Frankie Bridge On Fans Pressuring Her To Change Her Look

The Saturdays singer recently chopped her locks into a cool mid-length 'do - and everyone has an opinion about it...

We’ve gotta admit, we’re a teeny bit in love with Frankie Bridge’s new ‘do.

The 27-year-old singer debuted a chin-length style last week, switching things up from her recent long extensions.

See: Frankie Bridge Debuts A Shorter Hairstyle – And Looks Amazing

Now she’s revealed what made her go for the chop, telling LOOK: ‘I just get bored, I just like a change. I knew I would probably always go back short, it was just a matter of when I was fed up.’

So, will Frankie ever go back to the trademark pixie crop she was rocking back in her Saturdays days? Well, she continues: ‘I don’t know, it’s hard because I really relate that to a time.

‘And once you go really short, there’s not many options. So I’m just taking my time, seeing what I like.’

However, there’s no denying that fans have an opinion on what she should do next.

After her latest change, comments on Instagram varied from: ‘Love your hair shorter!!’ to: ‘Why is your hair like that [sic].’

Um. Maybe because Frankie wants it to be? And because, quite frankly, she can pull off any look – so why not mid-length?

The mum-of-two has admitted that this kind of pressure can be difficult, saying: ‘It’s so annoying, everyone feels like it’s for them to say like: “Oh, I think you should do this.”

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I’ve never known people to have such an opinion. And they’re just so happy to say it to your face. It’s not even just fans, it’s anyone.

‘I go to a wedding and everyone’s like: “Oh I like it more like this,” and I’m like: “Well, I like your hair better like this,” you know?

‘It’s weird but I’m used to it now. I still just do what I want. I’m always like: “It’s only hair, it grows, it gets cut, it changes colour.”‘

See: Frankie Bridge Gets Candid About Bullying From Online Trolls

Of course, there’s one person whose opinion counts – her husband Wayne Bridge. And what does he prefer? ‘Short,’ says Frankie.

However, she continues: ‘When I said to him: “I’m going to change it,” he was like: “Oh, I’ve got really used to it now, though.” I was like: “I can’t win.”‘

Frankie Bridge is once again supporting the Superdrug and P&G FeelSuper Campaign, which last year raised £200,000 for Marie Curie. From 21 September to 18 October, each time you buy selected P&G products in a Superdrug store nationwide or at Superdrug.com, including brands such as Max Factor, Olay, GillettePantene and many more, P&G will make a donation to Marie Curie. One product = One donation.