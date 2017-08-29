Frankie Bridge Has Gone Silver Blonde, And Looks Stunning

The 28-year-old underwent a bit of a transformation over the weekend...

Frankie Bridge has unveiled a pretty huge makeover.

The Saturdays singer, 28, took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she was in the salon, documenting her dramatic transformation for fans.

She later debuted her stunning ice blonde look with a snap of herself and hubby Wayne Bridge at a wedding, although she kept things a little cryptic with a black and white filter.

However, since then she’s been posting lots of videos and photos of her lighter ‘do on Instagram Stories. And girl, we LOVE it.

Of course, fans agree. Comments include: ‘Officially off to the hairdressers and asking them to turn me into you!! Absolutely beautiful x,’ and: ‘Ahh LOVE the hair , you look like twiggy 💗🙌 [sic].’

Frankie’s known for her brunette pixie cut, but she’s actually been a bit of a hair chameleon over the years.

When she first found fame with S Club Juniors in her early teens, she was rocking long brown locks. However, by the time she joined The Saturdays she had her trademark crop.

In 2010, she experimented with honey blonde highlights, and has also played around with extensions on a number of occasions.

More recently, she was sporting a chic lob.

Basically, what we’ve learned from this is that Frankie can pull off basically any style in the world.

*Sigh*. Some gals have all the luck, eh?