If the Kardashians are known for one thing: it’s being absolutely gorgeous really, isn’t it. And whether it’s their Kdash kurves, crazy contour or pillowy pouts – whether they’re real or ahem enhanced, the Kardashians know beauty.

So we were surprised to learn that the K-dash klan weren’t all naturally blessed with glorious skin.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation For Acne

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed in a post on her app, that she’s actually struggled with acne for years – and finding a foundation for acne that won’t aggravate her sensitive skin has been hard.

Amen, to that.

friday night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

But, Kourt swears by – not a wash, or serum – but a foundation for acne that’s cleared up her skin. Yup, it’s the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, £50 that she loves, explaining: “I recently discovered the best breathable foundation from Oxygenetix, I have it in a few shades, so it matches my skin if I’m tan.”

The foundation, that was originally formulated for doctors, gives a lightweight but full coverage – covering redness and scarring like nothing else. It’s also packed with skincare ingredients that actually encourage cells to repair and renew, diminishes scarring, combats dehydration, reduces redness and creates the ultimate environment for healthy cells to thrive. Basically, it’s the perfect foundation for acne, redness or scarring – evahhh.

Kourtney also revealed that she uses the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer £23 to spot conceal. Another winner from us, too!