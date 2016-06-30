5 Beauty Hacks To Look Good At A Festival

It’s festival season, hurray! Non-stop partying is fun but could soon make you look less human and more walking hangover. Follow our five foolproof tips to stay refreshed and festival fierce!

1. Ditch the blow dry and go natural

We love glossy locks but with the unpredictability of the weather and the extreme humidity created by the crowds around you, that hair ain’t gonna be so fleeky for long! Those with naturally curly hair are at an advantage but if your hair lacks body use a sea salt spray like the Bumble and bumble Surf Infusion Spray, £22.00 for texture and tousled waves. Or if your hair refuses to cooperate completely, go for French plaits or a super high messy bun.







@VanessaHudgens

2. Waterproof your make-up

Avoid looking like you’re doing a really bad Joker impression and invest in some waterproof beauty essentials! Try Rimmel’s Wonder’Full Waterproof Mascara, £7.99, its new lightweight formula with Argan Oil means you’ll get all of the volume with none of the weight. Pair with Rimmel’s Exaggerate Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, £5.29 and you’ll be looking flawless. Water fight anyone?







@thewhitmore

3. Refresh and rehydrate

As well as drinking plenty of water, make sure you rehydrate and energise yourface. Try Liz Earle’s Instant Boost Skin Tonic Spritzer, £14.75. This soothing and brightening non-drying toner is sure to make you forget about your hangover and it’s delightful floral scent will wake you up.







@kendalljenner

4. Long lasting lipstick

Let’s face it, you’ll be too busy partying and drinking to worry about topping up your lipstick. But faded lipstick can be an ultimate selfie killer so go for a long wear one that you’ll only have to apply once and forget about. Try NYX Full Throttle, £5.50, its clever bullet shape makes it a lipstick and lip liner in one! Use the bevelled edge for lining and fill for a super bold matte finish. It’s waterproof formula means you can pout to your heart’s content.

5. Easy make-up removal

Okay so cleansing, toning and moisturising can be a chore at the best of times but a festival is probably where your skin needs it the most! Fear not, Neal’s Yard Organic Facial Wipes, £5.50 will do it all for you. They’re enriched with soothing aloe vera and antioxidant white tea, which makes them gentle enough for all skin types. Yay!

By Sophia Pathak @sophia_pathak

