Here’s Every Product In The Fenty Beauty Collection

It's better than we ever imagined.

After what seemed like an eternity of day counting and calendar checking Rihanna’s hotly anticipated Fenty Beauty Collection is finally here.

Being the eager beavers that we are – and also having some pretty handy connections, we got to head to Harvey Nic’s bright and early (very early), to get a look at what Riri’s got in store for us.

Lets just say it was worth the 6am wake up call. Knowing Rihanna, we knew it was gonna be good but we didn’t know it was going to be THIS good. If you’ve spent the last few months religiously checking her Insta for Fenty Beauty updates (if you haven’t we’d like to know what you’ve been doing with all of your spare time), you’ve already seen a few sneak peeks of the baby pink packaging.

All of the products are housed in the same cute powdery pink – but lets get down to talking about what’s inside, cause that’s really all we care about, obvs.

Oh, and before we start, the angled cases are there for a purpose (albeit they look pretty cool), each one is magnetised so you can stack your fave shimmer and matte Skinsticks together, and you’ll never forget to pack your makeup brushes again. Winning.

Pro Filt’r Foundations, £26

They come in a pretty impressive assortment of 40 shades. We’d even go as far as to say there’s a bottle for every base. The oil free formula is matte, medium to full coverage and long wear, plus it’s got some snazzy sounding climate-adaptive technology which claims to be sweat resistant. Tick tick tick.

Pro Filt’r Primer Instant Retouch Primer, £24

This goes above and beyond your average skin smoother. It does all the usual things like hide pores, stop shine and leave your skin feeling velvety soft. But the special invisipink formula suits all skins and leaves a soft, blurring filter. Like an Insta filter for your face.

Invisimatte Blotting Powder, £24

Beat the shine battle in one foul sweep. The pore diffusing complex is suitable for every skin tone and doesn’t leave a heavy residue so no one will know you’re wearing anything at all.

Invisimatte Blotting Paper, £ 13

Seriously, who knew blotting papers could be so chic? We’d have no qualms in taking this out our bag and pressing it onto our foreheads. There’s also the equally adorable Paper Refill, £8. Time to stock up.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter’s, £26

Thought your highlighter was the shiz? Yeah, you were wrong. This is a hybrid cream-powder strobe and it comes in 6 different colours – two solo pans and four pretty pairs, so you can mix and match to your hearts content. Did we mention they leave a gorgeously glinting shimmer that’s just the right amount of sparkle? Gimme.

Ginger Binge/ Moscos Mule

Girl Next Door/ Chic Phreak

Mean Money/Hustla Baby

Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal

Metal Moon

Trophy Wife

Cheek- Hugging Highlight Brush, £24

This bad boy has curves in all the right places. Carefully crafted to hug your cheeks, it’s your secret weapon for strobing like a pro.

Precision Makeup Sponge, £13

Give us one good reason why wouldn’t you want a Fenty Beauty makeup sponge? Exactly. *Adds to cart

Full Bodied Foundation Brush 110, £26

Don’t dream of using anything else to apply your base. The densely packed bristles mean you get a flawless finish every time. Like your own personal MUA.

Portable Touch Up Brush 103, £19

Keep this handy little compact brush in your bag for on the go makeup emergencies. You’ll thank us later.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks, £21

5 creamy, shimmering sticks which come in a spectrum of rainbow shades. Use them to build your blush, bronze, and most of all get ready to highlight like you’ve never highlighted before.

Chilli Mango

Confetti

Iced Out Pearl

Ridiiic

Rum

Star Struck

Trippin

Unicorn

Yacht Life

Glimmering Gold

Match Stix Matte Skinsticks, £21

These matte, skin toned counterparts of the shimmer set are basically a does-it-all selection of concealers, contours and highlighters. The formulas promise light weight coverage that wont cake or set in fine lines. You’re speaking our language, Riri.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, £16

Who said you needed ten lipglosses? Meet the mother of all lip colours – a rosey nude colour that looks the bomb on bot your fairest and darkest skinned friends. In other words, chuck all your other glosses out, you’ve found the one.

Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150, £19

These magnetic brushes attach to your Matte Skinsticks so you’ll never find yourself desperately trying to apply it without a brush. Guys, this is the future.

Match Stix Trio’s, £46

Not sure which shades are for you? These pre-grouped sets are basically just a simpler way to pick your perfect products. Choose from four sets of shades. Like makeup for dummies.

Light

Medium

Tan