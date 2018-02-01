This Fenty Beauty Foundation Is Going Viral For Flawlessly Covering Acne

Fenty beauty getting top marks once again

Fenty Beauty has been awarded all the best beauty accolades since launching last year. From their inclusive foundation shades to their killer lipstick formulas – no one can say a bad word about Rihanna’s debut make-up line.

And now Fenty’s back in the news, after an instagram video showing a woman covering her acne with the clever Fenty Beauty foundation has pretty much gone viral all over the internet. And we’re not gonna lie, it’s seriously mesmerising to watch.

British make-up blogger Kadeeja Khan uploaded the video to her instagram @emeraldxbeauty. Whilst she does suffer from severe acne (and often posts make-up free selfies on insta, documenting her journey with taking the drug Roaccutane) – she does seem to have reddened her skin more, to show just HOW much coverage the Fenty Beauty foundation can give. Watch and prepare to be absolutely mesmerised:

Without using any other concealers or primer, Kadeeja applies the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation and it’s genuinely mind-boggling watching the redness disappear before our very eyes.

HOW DOES IT COVER SO WELL WITHOUT LOOKING CAKEY!? We salut you RiRi, it’s magic.

Disclaimer alert: Obviously it goes without saying, Kadeeja looks beaut without the make-up too, and in no way are we suggesting you have to cover up your acne (props to Kendall J on that one) but y’know… if you are after a good full coverage foundation – this is a preeeeeetty good one to try.