Fit for a Duchess...

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton has GREAT skin. And being the Duchess Of Cambridge an’ all that – we wouldn’t be surprised if we heard her beauty routine includes rose gold facials and moisturising creams made out of unicorn hair.

So imagine our surprise (and joy) when we found out Kate’s skincare secret isn’t a bottle of £3,000 magic: it is in fact, an all natural oil that costs less than £20!

Enter: Trilogy’s Certified Organic Rosehip Oil.

It was actually back in 2015 during Kate’s pregnancy with Princess Charlotte where a source revealed to US Weekly that she was a huge fan of Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil. As well as being super natural and skin friendly, Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil also promises to:

– improve skin moisture by 44%

– decrease the visible appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 23%

– improve skin softness by 21% within eight weeks

And at £19.50 a bottle it’s totally affordable too. Hallelujah!