Beyoncé (And Bump) Dazzles At Her Latest Launch

Beyoncé sure is one busy mum-to-be. She launched her fashion line House of Deréon in high-end fashion department store Selfridges in London on Saturday and last night she jetted back to New York for the launch of her latest fragrance, Pulse.

Hitting NYC’s hottest hotel, The Dream Downtown, the singer rocked a double-dazzler of an outfit in a sequin blazer and sparkly dress. Mrs Jay-Z rocked a voluminous side-plait (2011’s hottest celebrity hairstyle) which we thought offset the sparkly outfit perfectly.

