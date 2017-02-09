The Ten Eyeshadow Hacks You NEED To Know

Let's get back to basics

Life was so much simpler back in the days when our eye makeup consisted of bucketloads of black kohl and *maybe* one or two brown shades. But thanks to the explosion of Youtube MUA and Instagram stars, even the most expereinced makeup junkies amoung us are feeling intimidated. Do you know your primers from you palettes? Your colour pay0ff from your creasing?

Breathe.

We’ve got you. We’re taking it back to basics and bringing you the ultimate ten beauty hacks. You’ll be ‘gramably goregous in no time, promise.

Getting ready to smoke it out for the weekend with these babies 💕✌️the 8 Piece Eye Set is back and ready to blend ✨📸 @annmarie_akin #spectrumbrushes #spectrumcollections #crueltyfreebeauty #makeupbrushes #smokeyeye #vegan A photo posted by Spectrum Collections ® (@spectrumcollections) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:34am PST

1. Know your brushes. Applying and blending eyeshadow is much easier once you have the right tools. Believe it or not, a simple eye makeup look can use up to six different brushes! We’ll keep it simple and tell you the top three: a large shadow brush will help you sweep on highlighter, a precision shadow brush will pack on the pigment and the most important of the lot? A fluffy blending shadow brush is essential if you want to create a flawless finish – we love the MAC 217 and My Kit Pro 1.4.

2. Always apply primer. We love Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion for keeping everything in place, but concealer can often work just as well. Priming keeps your eyeshadow from creasing and prevents your eyeshadow from falling off as the day goes on. To make your look last EVEN LONGER, set your primer with a powder once it has dried. The powder will create a barrier and will give your products better grip, especially if you want to go on and add a cream shadow on top.

3. Pick your formula carefully. With so many different textures and colours out there, it’s super easy to get carried away. But knowing when and where to use your products makes a huge difference.

Pressed eyeshadows are the most common and are amazing for blending a variety of shades together.

Cream eyeshadows work best as a base colour for powder eye shadow, or for solid, single-color coverage.

Loose eyeshadows or glitters can be the trickiest but are great for providing a pop of shine to your lid. Often it’s easiest to apply them last, using your finger to press on the pigment.

4. Use tape to help you trace. And don’t be afraid to make a very defined shape at first – you can always keep blending until you get the effect you want.

5. Learn what shades work best for you. Bronze shades always look amazing against blue eyes. Light purple shades, midnight blue and slate greys will also help make your eyes look extra electric. Green peepers look fantastic with expresso brown and plummy colours while dark eyes are the most versatile – black, plums, pinks and blues will all look insane on you!

6. Flip your eyeshadow to create the illusion of bigger eyes

7. When in doubt remember that darker shades go closer to the lash line, medium goes in the middle and highlighting shades should be applied closest to the brow bone

8. The easiest way to both find your crease and control the colour? When applying, tilt your head up and look down into the mirror.

9. If you are struggling to master the perfect cat eye flick, draw a hashtag in the corner of your eye and follow the outline. #foolproof or what?

10. Use mascaras as eyeliner. Seriously. If you are running low on products (or time!) double up and use your favourite mascara as an eyeliner. Simply rub an eyeliner brush over the mascara wand and use the formula as a liquid liner. Genius!

By Kirsty McKenzie