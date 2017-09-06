This Eyelash Extensions Horror Story Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

No, no, no, no, noooooo

Achieving long, fluttery eyelashes is one of everyone’s make-up goals – whether it’s piling on endless layers of mascara, attempting to accurately stick on some falsies or if you’re more adventurous, magnetic false eyelashes.

But if you want to opt for less faff and skip a step during your make-up routine, eyelash extensions are the way forward.

However, be warned – because they might come with consequences if you’re not careful.

An unnamed fan of eyelash extensions unfortunately suffered her very own eye cosmetic horror. And it doesn’t sound or look pretty.

Eyelash Extensions Horror Story

According to Daily Mail, the victim popped into Australian beauty salon, Emmaculate Beauty, with the hope to touch up her existing eyelash extensions to spruce up for her birthday. And it was NOT a good birthday surprise…

Emma Dhanjal, owner of the salon and professional technician, was absolutely mortified when she took a look at the client’s eyelashes. The post has since been deleted, but she took to Facebook to share the horror story to alert others, pleading that people should do their research before you book an appointment.

According to Emma, the poor girl’s lashes were “sooooo damaged from the place she has been having her lashes done, they were falling out when I touched them with tweezers”.

“She wanted lashes for her birthday this weekend and I could not lash her because she has been left with no lashes…” NO. LASHES. Omg actual real life nightmare.

And it gets worse. Emma continued the post to say she found that the client had ‘inflamed eyelids’ and needs to ‘see her doctor for infection’.

Now, you’re probably pretty traumatised by this horror story to even think about letting someone else touch your eyelashes. But have no fear – Emma gave some trusty advice when speaking to Daily Mail Australia, “look at reviews, and make sure the professional knows what they’re doing. Prices are also important – you get what you pay for if you go too cheap. Definitely look at photos on social media to find out if that place is good.”

If you’d rather be safe than sorry, the FDA advises you ask for hypoallergenic glue to be used.

Emma finished her post with confident reassurance that “This should NEVER ever happen to your lashes, please do not be scared of having lash extensions applied, if you do your research and go to the right place your lash extensions can be applied for years and years without having a break”. Phew.

Don’t know about you but we prefer our eyelashes to be intact. We’ll definitely be following Emma’s advice in the future and so should you.

By Sammie Liu