Eyeko Brow Game Strong : The Brow Pencil With A 500 Person Waitlist

Our brow game just got even stronger…

Every brow aficionado should be familiar with the brilliance that is Eyeko. The go-to eye make-up brand, what they don’t know about brows and lashes isn’t worth knowing. It’s no wonder then, that their latest product, Eyeko Brow Game Strong, £18, has built up a 500-person waiting list.

Why so good?

Well for starters, the kit contains everything you’ll ever need for on-fleek brows. Think flat, angled, brush and a wax-based pomade, meaning there is no need fill your kit up with extra brushes that tend to get eaten up in the bottom of your bag.

Next up is the impressive finish. It’s practically as good as professional treatment like wax and tint or microblading session, filling out sparse area and help to fake volume. But best of all, it’s that it’s easy-peasy to use on the go and is a godsend for anyone who tends to do their makeup on the commute.

Packed with Vitamin E, it also works as a skin and hair nourishing treatment while you wear it. The shade range is also on point too. The light shade is great for blondes or fair brunettes, while the medium will work on those with darker skin tones. Best get your name on that list!

By Perdita Nouril