These Eye Masks Can Help Cure Headaches, Hay-Fever And Insomnia

Sooooo relaxing

Anyone who suffers from headaches, hay-fever and/or bouts of insomnia: listen up. Because we’ve discovered eye masks that can pretty much cure all of the above.

Spacemasks launched earlier this year in the UK and ever since we tried them: we’ve been obsessed. Unlike other eye masks that have a cooling effect, Spacemasks heat up on your eyeballs and generally feel like a warm relaxing hug around your head.

Sleep well @georgia_bingham Don't forget to turn the alarm off. #Spacemasks A post shared by S P A C E M A S K S (@spacemasks) on May 20, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Once out of the plastic wrapper, oxygen activates the eye mask to heat up – so that when applied on eyes, you feel an instant warm and soothing sensation (along with a calming scent of jasmine)

The masks are designed to help ease tension – calming you down and relaxing your mind. But, we’ve found that they’re not only great for general relaxation vibes, but amazing for headaches, itchy hay-fever eyes and those nights that you just.can’t.sleep.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The perfect combo??? Thank you @honeyandgreen1 I'm certainly looking forward to turning the alarm off and bribing the children to keep quiet. Hope everyone's #spacemasks are close at hand for some serious #relaxing his weekend. A post shared by S P A C E M A S K S (@spacemasks) on May 12, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

At £15 for a pack of 5, they’re reasonable now. You get (at least) 15 minutes use out of each eye mask and we promise you it’s totally worth every second.

Tried ’em? Let us know @lookmagazine