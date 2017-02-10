Sounds weird, but using eye cream on your lips actually makes a whole lotta sense...

Every day we’re told of new-fangled new ways of getting perfect skin. From charcoal face masks to adding turmeric into our moisturisers – some of these sound great, whilst some should be avoided AT. ALL. COSTS. But the latest trend of skincare actually makes total sense. And it’s that we should be applying eye cream to our lips also. EH?

Why Should You Be Using Eye Cream On Your Lips?

Okay so if you’re thinking we’ve gone mad, listen up for a second. Think about the two areas of skin: both your eye and lip areas have very thin, delicate skin. Both are prone to creasing and wrinkling. But now think of HOW many advanced super-sciencey eye creams are on the market… and how many lip creams that claim to do the same?

Exactly. So much science has been put into developing ah-mazing eye creams, from retinols to hyaluronic acid. But when it comes to lip creams, there’s way less available in terms of anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle formulas.

So people have been putting this connection together and thinking “HEY – why can’t I get all that active ingredient goodness for my lips?” After all, most eye creams have plumping and hydrating properties – of which we all want for our pouts.

Sure, you could invest in one of the upcoming lip products on the market (lip masks are on the up, after all). BUT – if you can save pennies and multi-task your products, why not?!

Here are some of our fave eye creams, that you could totally use on your lips…

Olay Regenerist Eye Lifting Serum, £21.69

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Eye, £25.50

Nip+Fab Bee Sting Fix Eye, £14.95

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, £20

Clinique Pep Start Eye Cream, £22

Caudalie Antiwrinkle Eye & Lip Cream, £26