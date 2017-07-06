Everything You Need To Know About Adult Braces

The way our teeth look is pretty important to us, with a whopping 81 per cent of us worrying how our teeth look in photos and one in four people hiding them when they smile. It comes as no surprise, then, to hear that adult braces are on the up. Whether you missed the boat on getting them as a teen or went through a treatment but forgot to wear your retainer (yes, those things were given to you for reason), you might now be feeling your teeth aren’t quite in the state you’d like them to be.

But don’t panic! Perfecting those pearly whites doesn’t mean a fast-track ticket to train tracks. There are lots of more discreet options on offer.

Dr Raman Aulakh, a specialist orthodontist at Bow Lane Dental practice, tells us: ‘The main three options for straightening your teeth are lingual braces, clear fixed braces and Invisalign.’

Here, Dr Raman talks us through the treatments…

Lingual Braces

Are: Fixed metal braces that are placed behind your teeth instead of in front. Pros: They’re completely invisible and work as quickly as fixed braces.

Cons: They can be uncomfortable and irritate your tongue. You might also have a lisp for a while, but this should go once you get used to the braces. Food gets stuck in them easily and you have to make sure you clean them carefully.