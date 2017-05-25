Estée Lauder Is Releasing A New Double Wear Foundation

The best just got better..

This is not a drill – Estée Lauder has announced the launch of a new double wear foundation, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The foundation beauty lovers seriously can’t get enough of, Estée Lauders original Double Wear foundation, £32.50 has hit holy grail status for its incredible 15-hour staying power, lightweight formula and flawless finish. It literally covers everything, hence why it’s the one of the nations best selling foundations.

But it seems Estée Lauder isn’t going to stop there, as they have announced the launch of a new foundation to the Double Wear line, that boasts a light weight, flawless formula and…wait for it…24-hour wear! Yep, now your favourite foundation will last an ENTIRE DAY.

The new liquid foundation does sound pretty incredible. It’s called the Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup SPF 30, and promises to give you a flawless complexion with its light weight, skin satin finish and long-lasting formula.

It will be super hydrating due to its water-infused formula, but if you struggle with an oily t-zone, do not fret! The foundation it also completely oil free! It also has a light to medium buildable coverage, so you can add more or less depending on the coverage you need.

What makes it even better? There will be an impressive 33 shades in the line to choose from.

If you’re excited as we are, keep your eyes peeled as the new line will be available from July!

By Emma Hull