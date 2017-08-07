EOS Are Launching A Brand New Lip Balm And It’s PRETTY

Crystals are a girl’s best friend

For the past few weeks, EOS, everyone’s fave lip balm brand has been teasing us with a new product that’s finally here and it looks awesome. Thankfully, the pod design isn’t going anywhere, but chapped lips are as good as gone. EOS have launched a lip product for everyone: the Crystal Lip Balm.

The new balm is entirely see-through (hence the name “crystal”) meaning you’ll never have to suffer with waxy, white lips ever again. It’s made with five natural oils including aloe, avocado, castor, coconut and sunflower. There’s also a special transparent shea butter in there to keep you lips feeling extra smooth for longer.

Plus, EOS have managed to perfect the formula while being completely animal byproduct-free. The only thing stopping the brand being vegan before was the beeswax, but with that gone, everyone can now enjoy the new product. It’s also paraben and petroleum free and has been tested by dermatologists to make sure it’s hypoallergenic.

Our revolutionary weightless hydration lip balm is almost here! Check back tomorrow to see it first! #eoscrystal #thefutureiscrystalclear #newproduct #teaser A post shared by eos Products (@eosproducts) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

As of right now there’s only two scents: Hibiscus Peach and Vanilla Orchid, which both sound so good it might be a struggle to keep them on your lips. It also might be a struggle to get your hands on them…

EOS launched the product to their website on August 4th, and they sold out the very same day. It’s not a surprise, either. With a see-through, vegan formula, what’s not to love? Unfortunately, they are only available in the US right now (in Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens), but we’re sure that they’ll cross the pond eventually. If not, we’ll see you in the States!

By Ella Proctor