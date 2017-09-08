This Celebrity Has The Most Popular Hair On Pinterest

Apparently Hermione's hair is where it's at

We may always find ourselves perusing Pinterest for hours without even knowing, whether it’s on the tube or ‘accidentally’ having a quick browse at work – Pinterest is the place to turn to if you want to be inspired without a doubt.

For the first time, Pinterest has announced the winners of the ‘Best of Pinterest UK Style Awards’, revealing the most popular and runner ups for each title, including awards like ‘best for coats’, ‘best for knitwear’ and other beauty trends.

And even though this isn’t an actual award, Pinterest has unofficially crowned Emma Watson the celeb with the best hair of 2017.

According to the site, Emma steals the title by having the most lusted after hair – Pinterest’s analytic experts explained that “Brits are inspired to try new hairstyles thanks to Emma”.

So, it seems like her knack to change up her hair has encouraged others to want to do the same. And we’re not surprised one bit as time after time she never fails to grace the red carpet with some of the most stunning hairstyles – from the classic up-do to longer loose waves to sleek straight hair, the girl knows how to rock them all.

The HP actress was known to mix up her hairstyle after being restricted to Hermione’s famous school girl look for 10 years of filming. She marked the end of the decade by chopping off her hair, going for a cropped pixie style instead.

At the time, she told The Metro that: “I didn’t get to experiment with dying and chopping off my hair like most teenagers. I also felt, right, I’m 20, I’m not a little girl any more. I’d been on Harry Potter for ten years so I needed to mark the end of it in some way. I needed a drastic change and that’s what the crop was about.”

Since then, Emma’s always kept her hair chic, sleek and pretty darn gorgeous. We can see why she’s a winner.

By Sammie Liu