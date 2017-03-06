Emma Watson’s Quirky Eyeliner Wowed At The Beauty And The Beast Premiere
The Brit beauty can do no wrong right now
After speaking out about how little her “t***” have to do with feminism, it’s safe to say Emma Watson is the centre of everyone’s attention right now. But let’s forget about her very valid and intelligent feminism argument for a second to focus on her wicked eyeliner. Call it a much-needed light-hearted beauty-based break.
Emma attended the premiere of her new film Beauty And The Beast in Los Angeles over the weekend. The brunette looked gorgeous in a black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit and heels but it was her beauty we were most taken with.
Negative space eyeliner is hot for spring
Rather than the usual cat’s eye flick we see on red carpets, Emma’s make up artist had pushed the boundaries and created a cool negative space liner look.
The quirky points were only really noticeable when Emma adjusted her pose, showing off the triangular black lines.
The rest of Watson’s beauty was simple. A translucent base to champion her pretty freckles, rosy blush and the prettiest pearly pink lippy helped draw attention to Em’s eyes.
Emma Watson’s Beauty And The Beast promo looks have been picture perfect
The real life Belle isn’t the only celebrity to jump on the neg-space liner bandwagon. Fellow Brit actress Lily Collins did the same for this year’s Oscars. Her triangles were closed, tying the bottom and upper lash lines together.
Get the look with our pick of the best liners and a very steady hand…
NYX Collection Noir Liquid Black Liner, £5.50
Looking for your blackest liquid eyeliner yet? Look no further. This gorgeous product has a super skinny wand for a precise and neat application.
Best Liquid Eyeliner: Eyeko Black Magic Eyeliner, £15
Talk about a miracle worker! Eyeko’s Black Magic Eyeliner will not only give you a long-lasting and fade-proof feline flick, but helps your lashes to grow! (Cool, right?). Containing a special ingredient called Widelash, this liner promises to enhance the volume and length of your lashes x3 in just 15 days.
Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner, £5.99
This ultra thin brush means you’ll never mess up your liquid eyeliner again… Score!
MAC Liquidlast Liner, £16
This non-smudge, long-lasting eyeliner comes with a precise brush for super smooth application, which means you can't go wrong with putting it on…
NARS Eyeliner Stylo, £20.50
This super pigmented pen gives a perfect sweep of colour that lasts all day
Soap and Glory Supercat Eyeliner Pen, £6
The felt tip applicator of this eyeliner pen makes for a super sturdy one-stroke application. Control the pen to create either a fine wing or a thick, dramatic liner.