The Brit beauty can do no wrong right now

After speaking out about how little her “t***” have to do with feminism, it’s safe to say Emma Watson is the centre of everyone’s attention right now. But let’s forget about her very valid and intelligent feminism argument for a second to focus on her wicked eyeliner. Call it a much-needed light-hearted beauty-based break.

Emma attended the premiere of her new film Beauty And The Beast in Los Angeles over the weekend. The brunette looked gorgeous in a black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit and heels but it was her beauty we were most taken with.

Negative space eyeliner is hot for spring

Rather than the usual cat’s eye flick we see on red carpets, Emma’s make up artist had pushed the boundaries and created a cool negative space liner look.

The quirky points were only really noticeable when Emma adjusted her pose, showing off the triangular black lines.

The rest of Watson’s beauty was simple. A translucent base to champion her pretty freckles, rosy blush and the prettiest pearly pink lippy helped draw attention to Em’s eyes.

Emma Watson’s Beauty And The Beast promo looks have been picture perfect

The real life Belle isn’t the only celebrity to jump on the neg-space liner bandwagon. Fellow Brit actress Lily Collins did the same for this year’s Oscars. Her triangles were closed, tying the bottom and upper lash lines together.

