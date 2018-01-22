The Editor-Approved 3 Step Cleansing System Your Skin Will Thank You For

Promotional feature with NIVEA

New Year, new skincare routine *fist pump*

We know – it’s all too easy these days to become completely bamboozled by beauty products.

Between saviour serums, aggressive peel solutions and the new super-hyped facial fads, we’re often left scratching our heads about what skincare routine to try next.

‘A good skincare routine should be simple,’ says Look Acting Editor Maxine Eggenberger, when discussing daily cleansing.

‘Making sure your face is clean, fresh and make-up free at the end of every day shouldn’t be hard work. I want my regime to be fast, effective and kind to my skin. Why waste time and money on complicated skincare?’

And the hero buys Maxine swears by to keep her skin cleansed, glowing and in tip-top condition? Here’s a hint – you don’t have to hit up an expensive beauty hall to find them.

Enter NIVEA’s 3 step cleansing system.

Designed to remove make-up and impurities, a few key products make up a powerful and super-speedy skincare routine that absolutely won’t break the bank.

‘Whether I’m coming home from work, a night out or an evening gym class, I need a regime that’ll leave my face feeling squeaky clean before my head hits the pillow,’ Maxine revealed.

Do you need to freshen up your skincare system? It’s time to take these 3 steps…

1. NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water

Removing pore-clogging products like foundation is paramount to keeping your skin looking fresh, which is why Maxine puts her trust in the NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water, 400ml, for sensitive skin.

‘Between beauty shoots and press events, I’m often wearing make -up every day, so it’s so important that I remove it once I get home,’ she says. ‘The light and refreshing formula sweeps everything away whilst leaving my skin soft and supple. It’s a great multi-tasker!’

2. NIVEA Double Effect Eye Make-Up Remover

‘Getting rid of mascara is a tricky business, especially if you wear it every day,’ says Maxine. ‘This effective solution helps remove eye make-up quickly, without irritation. Plus, my pillowcases are now saved from those awful spidery mascara marks!’

When shaken, the NIVEA Daily Essentials Double Effect Eye Make-Up Remover, 125ml, combines the cleanser and make-up removing solution for effective removal, whilst caring and protecting the eyelashes at the same time. It even removes stubborn waterproof eye make-up. Hooray!

3. NIVEA 1 Minute Urban Detox Mask + Purify

Think you need a whole evening to use a face mask? Think again. The NIVEA Daily Essentials 1 Minute Urban Detox Mask + Purify, 75ml, is your 60 second skin miracle, designed to detoxify and revive your complexion in the time it takes to make your obligatory cup of evening chamomile tea.

With key ingredients including purifying white clay and magnolia extract, this tube of glowy goodness will revolutionise your routine.

‘I love how this mask gives me a shot of TLC after cleansing,’ says Maxine. ‘We all need some pampering from time to time, and this product achieves that spa-like glow in just one minute. Genius!’

