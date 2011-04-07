Beauty Brand Of The Week: Estée Lauder

If you haven’t checked out the Estée Lauder beauty counters in a while, then we recommend you head to your nearest one now! With new colour-pop shades and summer beauty essentials such as their Bronze Goddess Luminous Liquid Bronzer and Pure Color High Shine Lip Gloss (they both last for hours by the way), you’d be silly not to. We’ve totally fallen in love with their long-lasting Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Sweet Pea – get it now and wear it all summer. See you at the counter! SD

