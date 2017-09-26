The Dr Behind Everyone’s A-List Pouts Launches Lip Plumping Products
Stock up now before they sell out
Lusting after big lips is not a new phenomenon. Granted, Kylie Jenner might’ve got everyone on instagram talking about pillowy pouts but from 90s Angelina Jolie to 00s RiRi: juicy lips have always been at the top of people’s wish lists. But now, whether it’s down to fillers, plumpers or a Snapchat filter that gives you that puckered up pout – it seems like everyone is after XXL lips.
And no one knows lips like award-winning cosmetic doctor Dr Esho of The ESHO Clinic. He’s the man behind all the celebs plumped up pouts and now, he’s launching his own lip line.
Move over Kylie Cosmetics… Dr Esho is here.
Dr Esho Lip Line
The new lip line is in collaboration with Deciem (the brand behind The Ordinary skincare) and features three highly advanced treatments for all kinds of different lip needs.
Sculpt, £29 is packed with undiluted peptides that actually encourage visible lip volume.
Then there’s Drench, £12 that gives mega hydration to the lips, without just coating the surface in a waxy residue (like traditional hydrating products)
And finally Pause, £27 that’s specially designed for people who’ve had lip injections. It helps to maintain lip volume for longer meaning you’ll need less frequent top-up treatments.
The ESHO line is available at VictoriaHealth.com.
Lip lovers, look out… ‘cos we’re sure it’ll be a sell out.