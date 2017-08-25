Woah.

We all know that we’re meant to wash our makeup brushes on the reg. But really, how many of us actually do? Well, this next story might just make you start reaching for the baby shampoo – because it’s been reported that a girl almost DIED and her dirty makeup brushes were the cause.

W. T. F.

Basically Katie Wright, a 21-year-old from Texas, first felt what she “thought was a giant under the skin pimple” next to her eyebrow. Like all of us who have ever been told not to pop a spot and have done it anyway, Katie popped it… but then her face began to swell and “felt like something was going to burst out of my skin,” Katie wrote on Facebook.

She immediately went to A&E, where she found out the spot wasn’t a spot at all.

“They said it was a very serious case of Cellulitis, which is a version of a Staph infection,” Katie explained. “It affects the deep cellular tissues with no main source to attack.”

The doctors told her that if she had let the infection go untreated there was a high risk of it spreading to her brain or eyes, which could have caused her to go blind or even killed her.

Yeeeeeeeeeeesk.

“This most likely happened from bacteria getting into my eyebrow pencil brush. I’m super strict on washing my face/beauty blender/brushes, but I never thought to disinfect my eyebrow spoolie.” Katie explained, now that she’s better.

And if THAT’S not a warning against using dirty makeup brushes – we don’t know what is.