Dior’s New Gold Dust Just Made Our Christmas List…

Dior’s new gold dust is one of those palettes you almost don’t want to spoil with a brush… But it’s totally worth it when you do!

Sweep Dior Diorific Perfumed Illuminating Powder, £49, along your cheekbones and dust onto your décolletage. It’s a subtle highlighter so expect a soft-focus, shimmering sheen – it’s not at all glittery or garish. The pearly pigments are also scented with notes of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance. Triple swoon!

We strongly suggest you add this to your Christmas wish list, pronto.

By Charlotte Jolly



