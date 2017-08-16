Who knew

Do you really know your skin type? Is it dry? Or combination? Maybe you’re oily? Or, like many of us, perhaps you’ve got dehydrated skin – which basically manifests as all of the above.

Yup, all that office air-con is sucking the moisture from our skin meaning that a lot of us are now suffering with dehydrated skin.

Dehydrated Skin

Dehydrated skin lacks moisture but often overproduces oil, in a weird ‘let-me-try-and-fix-this’ solution. Meaning dehydrated skin can often be dry and feel tight in some areas – whilst turning to an oil slick come 12pm. If this sounds like you, steer clear of harsh cleansers and acne treatments – as they will only exasperate the problem, stripping skin of moisture and starting the process all over again.

Instead, opt for sulphate-free, non-foaming cleansers – which are gentle on the skin and won’t strip moisture from the skin.

KaplanMD Hydrating Milk Cleanser, £27

Then, follow up with a hyaluronic acid – which attracts moisture from the air and locks it in. Perfect for thirsty complexions.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90

Dry Skin

Dry skin is when your face just decides not to make oil at all. Sure, you’re less likely to get spots – but your skin will most likely look dull, feel tight and produce wrinkles earlier. Not only that, but people with dry skin often have way more sensitive skin (thanks to the lack of oil being a protective barrier) so you might also experience more redness and irritation. Cool.

If you’ve got dry skin – you’ll want to use a gentle, nourishing cleanser – creams and oils are best.

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser, £64

Pair this with a gentle exfoliating lotion (to speed up skin renewal and brighten any dullness) and finish with both a hyaluronic acid and moisturiser.

Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist, £18

It’s also a good idea to keep a facial mist in your bag too – for instant hydration on-the-go.