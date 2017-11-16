Whether you're after curling tongs for long hair, curling tongs for thick hair or curling tongs for short hair, we've got you covered...
Sick of straight hair? Get to grips with the best curling tongs on the market to instantly transform your tresses.
So whether you want curling tongs for short hair, curling tongs for thick hair or curling tongs for long hair, there’s a tool for you.
There’s a HUGE variety of hair looks you can achieve with tongs, from relaxed beachy waves and loose curls to big Hollywood curls.
The Best Curling Tongs For Every Hair Type
It’s all down to the barrel size… Want tight defined curls? Use a small, skinny barrel tong. Want to go big? Go for a fat, wide barrel tong for big curls or loose waves.
You can even use a large barrel tong to give hair some volume at the roots. Lift the top section and curl to get a ‘c’ shape that will instantly boost fine or limp hair.
How to use curling tongs:
- Take a section of hair and spread your hair evenly between the clamp and the barrel. The less hair you use, the tighter the wave.
- Avoid kinked ends by securing hair underneath the clamp in the direction of your desired curl.
- Wind up your hair as far as you want it to be curled and hold for around 10 seconds.
- Remove the tong gently by releasing the clamp and unwinding your hair.
- If you want more of a set curl, reform the curl with your finger and clip up.
- Leave your curls or waves to cool and then separate with your fingers. Brush out the ends if you want to loosen the wave.
Check out our gallery for the best curling tongs of 2017…
Harry Josh 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron, £199
Meet the latest curling wand that the celebrity stylists are going ga-ga over… Harry Josh’s 2-in-1 miracle iron. The man behind Gisele’s famous waves has created the world’s first 2-in-1 iron that can be used as either an iron *or* a wand, leaving you with a whole host of textures and styles at your disposal…
Cloud Nine The Waving Wand, £99
Perfect for loose beachy styles, this is our go-to waver
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Wand, £199
Meet T3's new interchangable styling wand aka your new best friend. With three barrels to choose from, you can easily create loose beach waves, big bouncy waves or tight curls. Plus, it has 5 heat settings, making it suitable for all hair types!
GHD Curve Soft Curling Tongs, £112.30
The ghd curve soft curl tong has a 32mm large barrel, to give big, bouncy, beautiful curls. The protective cool tip provides you with a safe place to hold the hair in place while you curl, and the built-in safety stand allows you to place the tong down securely during styling.
Babyliss Diamond Waves, £23.95
BaByliss Diamond Waves is a hair waving wand styler featuring a specially designed curling barrel with luxuriously smooth diamond infused ceramic for effortless styling and shiny, natural-looking waves.
Trevor Sorbie Keratin & Argan Hair Tong, £29.99
The Trevor Sorbie 32mm Hair Tong has a smooth Keratin and Argon ceramic barrel to effortlessly create curls and bounce, with a superior finish and shine. Varying heat temperatures, makes this ideal for use on all hair types.
Toni&Guy Glamorous Jumbo Hair Tong, £17.99
This Toni&Guy curling tong is salon tested and boasts a Ceramic Tourmaline Barrel and an auto shut off feature. What more do you want?
TRESemme Salon Shine Waves, £19.99
Mermaid waves in a hot minute? Yes please! This curling wand creates flawless, shiny waves in a flash and we are REALLY agreeing with its price tag.
THX Total Hair Experts Wave Hello 32mm Curling Tong, £15
THX have created a long line barrel for their curling tongs, which is ideal for longer hair. So, if you have trouble getting your long locks to stay curly this could be the one for you.
Remington Keratin Therapy Pro Curl Volume Hair Tong, £24.94
We all worry about heat damage, so these Remington tongs are a godsend because the barrel is infused with Keratin Micro Conditioners that transfer to your hair as you style.
Label.m Curling Tong 28mm, £44.95
Label.m’s curling tongs transmit negative ION’s to smooth your hair, so that you don’t get up with a frizzy finish. Plus, it’s Toni&Guy session team approved.
BaByliss 2289U Glamour Waves Curling Tongs, £18.05
If you’re after loose, mermaid waves, then this curling tong is the one for you. The larger barrel means corkscrew curls are virtually impossible!