A Bottle Of This Cult Cleanser Sells Every 20 Seconds

If you haven't already tried it, now you've got to

Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish is a favourite in every skincare junkies arsenal. And so to be honest, we weren’t overly surprised when we found out that a bottle of the cult cleanser sells every TWENTY seconds worldwide.

…That’s a LOT of bottles.

We love using #CleanseandPolish twice daily for glowing skin. Do you have a friend who loves their #skincare? A post shared by Liz Earle (@lizearlebeautyco) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Yep. The cult cleanser has been awarded 125 beauty awards over the past 20 years! So it’s not surprising that the whole world wants a bottle. Packed with natural ingredients like cocoa butter, rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus – it leaves your skin looking cleansed and feeling smooth.

Plus, as part of the cleanse and polish duo, the cleanser comes with its very own muslin cloth – to gently exfoliate and lift away dirt and grime from the skins surface. A winning combo.

And at £16 (or cheaper for a travel size bottle) it won’t break the bank, either.

But stock up quick – with news like this, we’re sure Boots all around the country are going to be selling out of stock!