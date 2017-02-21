Condoms On Beautyblenders: Can People Please Stop?

Chloe Burcham
By

LOOK's Deputy Beauty Editor Chloe has her say on the 'condoms on beautyblenders' trend...

ICYMI: putting condoms on beautyblenders is a new trend sweeping the blogosphere, and I just can’t

It seems like every day there’s a new crazy ‘trend’ sweeping the internet when it comes to beauty. Whether it’s contouring with a knife, or using a cola bottle cap to nail your cut crease – bloggers are taking every step possible to invent new beauty hacks. With each one more shocking than the last.

And suuuuuure, some of them I can TOTALLY get on board with. And hey, some of them (while serving no real purpose) are fun to watch. But now that people are putting condoms on beautyblenders in the hope for a perfect face base – no, nah, nu-uh – I can’t get on board with this one, babes.

It all started when the internet saw a load of buzz around silicone make-up sponges. Apparently offering a flawless finish, without sucking up loads of your foundation into your sponge, these came as a HALLELUJAH product. But in an attempt to recreate the silicone sponge at a lesser price – yup, that’s where the condoms have come out.

Have I tried it? No. So who am I to say that you shouldn’t do it. And hey, if it works for you – then you go, Glen Coco. But after watching a LOT of tutorials surrounding said ‘trend’ – I just can’t see that it actually serves any real purpose?!

BABE- YOUR FOUNDATION LOOKED JUST AS GREAT IN YOUR LAST VIDEO WHERE YOU USED YOUR FINGERS.

There are SO many great make-up brushes out there (plus, beautyblenders on their own are also pretty great FYI) I just can’t see the POINT in whacking on a condom. Plus, is anyone IRL actually doing this? Or is it just another viral video that everyone will forget in a months time…

Like I said before, you do you honey. But personally, for me? Yeah, condoms are great. But they don’t deserve a place in my make-up bag…

