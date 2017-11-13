2006 vibes

Everyone loves a good beauty hack – but Gigi Hadid’s latest concealer lips confession is more of a throwback to our teenage nightmares than something we’re likely to do IRL.

Cast your minds back before the days of discovering the joys of wearable nude lipsticks like Charlotte Tilbury’s Nude Kate… can you remember what you used to use as a nude lipstick? Unfortunately for us – it wasn’t really a good look, as we relied heavily on concealer to get the look. Oh gahd.

Well, it turns out mega-model and make-up mogul Gigi Hadid also used the concealer lips hack. And she even still does it sometimes now.

Gigi Hadid’s Concealer Lips Make-Up Hack

Spilling the beans at the launch for her new Maybelline make-up collab, Gigi told W Magazine…

“I always wore nude pretty much until I started working, I started wearing coloured lips, but before that, in high school my first makeup was Maybelline 24 Hour Concealer and I used to put it on my lips because I hated how dark my lips were. And I still do that.”

Talk about multi-tasking make-up…

Not into concealer lips? Try out Gigi’s brand new range of Maybelline nude lipsticks, £8.99 instead. They’re creamy, moisturising and pack a punch in pigments.

If you are into doubling up your make-up use though – only use a teeny amount of concealer and pat it onto your lips.

We’re pretty sure Gigi carries off the look better than us… but what do you reckon? A make-up hack or total no-no?