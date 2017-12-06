10 Of These £4.19 High Street Concealers Sell Every 60 Seconds

And, apparently, beauty bloggers Zoella and Tanya Burr are fans...

If there’s one thing we’re keen to keep on top of, it’s sell-out beauty products.

Whether it’s a new launch that’s creeping its way up our Instagram feed, or a cult product that beauty bloggers just keep on singing praises for, we’ve always got our ear to the ground.

#girlcrush 💕 the super beautiful @itssabrinaaa has done a @YouTube vid using drugstore makeup including Lasting Perfection Concealer! Go and check it out and give her some love #linkinherbio 💋 📷: @itssabrinaaa 💖 A post shared by Collection Cosmetics (@collectionlove) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:52am PST

And when these hero buys are available on the high street for a super modest price? EVEN BETTER.

It’s come to our attention that COLLECTION’s Lasting Perfection Concealer has proven to be one of the big hitters in budget beauty for 2017.

Loved by vlogging superstars Zoella and Tanya Burr, the formula boasts up to 16 hours of coverage.

Achieving a five star review on Google, and a generous 4.5 star rating on Amazon, it’s certainly created something of a buzz amongst shoppers.

Happy customers have shared reviews such as: ‘Great price and pretty good pigmentation… The applicator is very good too’ and ‘Genuinely the best concealer for blemish prone skin. It provides a decent coverage without blocking pores.’

What’s more, ten are sold every 60 seconds.

And at only £4.19, what more could you ask for?