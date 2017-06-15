People Are Actually Using Coca-Cola To Boost Their Tan

No, you cannot replace your SPF with a soft drink

The internet is awash with some weird and wonderful beauty trends. But one we can’t get on board with is using Coca-Cola to deepen the effects of a suntan.

The technique involves applying Coca-Cola (as in the drink you sip on a hot summer’s day) to the whole of your body as if it were some sort of miracle tanning oil that helps to boost your glow. The reason behind it stems from the fact that Coca-Cola contains a caramel dye, which when applied to the skin, can give it sought after bronzed hue.

Now, we’re not sure how many times we can say it but there is no such thing as a ‘healthy tan’. It’s the reason sun cream was invented in the first place, you know, to prevent you from burning, going wrinkly, or even worse, getting skin cancer.

Don’t believe us? Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Allure Mag why it’s such a terrible idea to slather you skin in soda. “While some feel that Coca-Cola can speed up your tan, it actually can be dangerous, and I recommend staying away from it. Applying it to the skin may lead to a temporary darkening or staining of the skin, but because sodas are acidic, it may exfoliate dead cells, enhancing the ability of UV light penetrate into the skin. Ultimately, this may increase your risk of a sun burn”.

So, there you go kids, it’s not just us telling you to steer clear, but an actual skincare expert. Trust us when we say there plenty of brilliant fake tans out there. Find them here

It's looking a little cloudy out there this morning but we have got all the sunshine you need in our can of Cocoa Brown💗☁☀ @mialmiddleton looking fabulously bronzed wearing Cocoa Brown 1 HOUR EXTRA DARK! #CBEXTRADARK #CocoaBrown #Bronzed #Golden #TanningThursdays Available @superdrugloves 💗 A post shared by Cocoa Brown Tan (@cocoabrowntan) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

By Perdita Nouril