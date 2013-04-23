Coachella 2013: Festival Hairstyles

Coachella 2013 was packed to bursting with the most stylish festival hairstyles. Here are our favourites, from braids to beachy waves…

Top left: Lucy Bidwell, 21, a film student at USC, didn’t stop accessorising at the hat and cool shades. Her braided bunches work with the grungy denim (her uncle’s jacket, by the way) perfectly!

Top right: 26-year old Zoe Patoff works as a fashion writer at Topshop, so we knew we’d love her style from the get-go. She works loose, beachy waves, inspired by all the LA babes hanging around Coachella. Those hot earrings are Freedom at Topshop, FYI.

Bottom left: University of Columbia student Madison Postlewaite, 21, went for a practical pony – the ideal style to show off that amazing back detail on her Minkpink indie aztec dress.

Bottom right: Kinya Claiborne, 32, a blogger and publicist, topped off her loose ’do with a festival-perfect floral crown. She’s all about clashing prints – and that BCBG jacket is the ultimate patterned statement maker.

By Lucy Wood, 23 April 2013

