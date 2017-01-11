Clear, glitter... Silicone sponges are fast taking over.

We know you’re seriously attached to your BeautyBlender but we might have found something even better to apply make up with. Silicone sponges! Here are two that will revolutionise the way we apply our foundation.

The Molly Cosmetics Silisponge looks like a silicone bra filler but is actually a super slick make up sponge. The geniuses behind the Silisponge say it’s going to be your new beauty staple because, unlike most sponges, this clear tool doesn’t soak up any product. Which means less waste! And less nasties breeding away inside your blender.

This clear beauty blender is making us very happy

In an Insta video Molly Cosmetics shows the Silisponge being used to apply cushion foundation. Working the product into the back of a hand with a dabbing technique, the sponge blends the shade seamlessly into the skin. And doesn’t absorb a thing.

Another benefit of #silisponge is it works well with cushion foundation. No more wastage! #mollycosmetics A video posted by M O L L Y C O S M E T I C S (@mollycosmetics) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:59am PST

The brand stated on one of the clips, “Tried it, and the foundation needed is literally just half the amount compared to directly using brush or sponge.”

Cleaning the Silisponge is a piece of cake. Dip it into warm water then rub with a little cleanser or ph-balanced soap before rinsing.

On their website Molly Cosmetics points out how incredible this clear beauty is for professionals, too…

SiliSponge blending on my 39 y.o. skin…. 😉 #silisponge #clearsponge #blending #beautyblender #mollycosmetics A video posted by M O L L Y C O S M E T I C S (@mollycosmetics) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Less waste because it doesn’t absorb a drop!

“If you are a professional makeup artist, can you imagine how exciting it is that you can use it on one client/model, clean it with a makeup remover and sanitizing spray, and then you can use it on another client/model immediately just like that? Throwing away disposable sponge can totally be minimized!”

S I L I S P O N G E blending cream blush (by Charlotte Tilbury). So tap to blend; go round or back and forth to distribute. #mollycosmetics #silisponge #siliconesponge #beautyblender

Since going on sale the $10 sponge has continuously sold out but they are expecting a new batch to arrive very soon. You can pre-order now with the expectation your see-through kit hit will be shipped out to you mid-December.

Or just raid your old push-up bra for gel inserts…*

*We don’t recommend this really.

**UPDATE**

The Evie Sponge

Say hello to the brand new silicone saviour on the scene. The Evie Sponge is a tool that will bring the fun and joy of disco into your morning routine.

Like the clear SiliSponge, Evie is made from silicone and therefore doesn’t sop up a single ounce of precious (and expensive) foundation. As well as providing flawless make up application minus the absorption, this little tear drop-shape wonder is glittery.

How do you guys feel about this new #purple #glitter #EvieBlender? I'm adding it today as an option to the #kickstarter because of all the love we've been getting 💜 Help us out and keep sharing so we can make our goal! #11daystogo A photo posted by Evie Blender (@evieblender) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:25am PST

We had no idea that we were missing out until we saw Evie. Could there *be* a better way to apply your YSL? (Said in a perfect Chandler Bing-style exclamation, by the way).

The Evie Sponge has a wider base for blending in larger areas and a skinnier point to use in all those nooks and crannies. It’s hypoallergenic and can be cleaned by throwing it in a bowl of hot water.

The brains behind Evie are still waiting for their Kickstarter funds to roll in. They’ve already bagged a cool $7,000 so it won’t be long before we see Evie stocked alongside the BeautyBlenders and SiliSponges of the world.