The Crown’s Claire Foy Just Debuted A Dark Brown Pixie Crop

The 33-year-old actress is now rocking a very different look

It’s a definite departure from the regal layers she’d wear as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, but we are so here for it.

Over the weekend at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, Claire Foy hit the red carpet with a new, super-short haircut that veered more toward punk rock than tiara-appropriate. Could this suggest a potential anarchy-driven plot line on the show? Not exactly…

The change comes in preparation for her role in The Girl In The Spider’s Web, which is based around the fourth book in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series.

Claire will be taking over the role as Lisbeth Salander from Rooney Mara, and bleached brows aside, her look is already coming together very well.

Of course, our hearts are only slightly broken that she won’t be returning to The Crown. Olivia Colman will be stepping in to fill the Queen’s surely-bespoke shoes, and Claire has already given her blessing.

Though Claire was already working a deep brunette hue, it seems that her short crop has also been taken a few shades darker to really embody that Lisbeth Salander vibe.

We can’t wait to see the star and her new pixie in action next year when the film is scheduled to roll out.