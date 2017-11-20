Three Of These Glitter Liquid Lipsticks Are Sold Every Minute, And We Can See Why

*Dreamy AF alert*

Glitter lips have been one of the hottest Insta beauty trends of 2017, and they’re not going anywhere any time soon.

Which is why it’s no surprise that Ciaté’s Glitter Flip Lipsticks are so popular that three sell every minute all around the world. That’s 180 an hour. 4,320 a day. 30,000+ a week (you get the idea).

The lipsticks glide on as a matte liquid lip, then after leaving to dry for a couple of minutes, pressing your lips together reveals glitzy, glittery goodness.

Don’t believe they’re that good? Check out the reactions below to see the transformation for yourself.

Pretty cool, amiright?

Glitter Flip comes in six different shades – our personal faves are probably Forbidden, a deep berry red, and Hollywood, a hot pink that’s worthy of the red carpet.

Nothing says the festive season quite like a sprinkle of glitter, so these lipsticks are the perfect stocking filler for just about any make-up enthusiast – if you can bear to give them away, that is.

Want an even more intense glitter look? Check out our Ciaté glitter tutorial below to master glitter lips ahead of Christmas party season.

Better get shopping before these completely sell out again…

By Lucy Abbersteen