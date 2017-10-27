Aka - gifts for you
Looking for the perfect Christmas beauty gift for your make-up/skincare/fragrance obsessed friend? Or looking for beauty inspo to add to your Christmas list?! Well, look no further. Because we have hand-picked best of the best Christmas beauty gift sets out there… that you can shop, right now.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, a sister, mum or aunt – there’s a gift set for everyone and every budget.
There’s skincare sets from PIXI, Charlotte Tilbury and Caudalie. Make-up from NYX, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Becca. We’ve got tools from Beautyblender and Spectrum. Fragrance and candles. Plus loads of hair stuff. Honestly, if it’s a Christmas beauty present you’re after… we’ve got you covered.
So sit back, swipe along and take notes. Presenting: The Best Christmas Gift Sets… For The Beauty Obsessed.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick Set, £26
A perfect gift for a make-up loving pal, this cute trio features three travel-friendly shades. There’s the rusty red ‘Dazed’, mauvey ‘Bittersweet’ and dusky rose ‘Hudson’
Beautyblender Gold Mine, £33
A beautyblending bundle, this cute set comes with two blenders, a Blotterazzi AND the solid Blendercleanser. Basically everything you’d ever need then.
BECCA Rose Gold Glow on the Go Collection, £20
Two BECCA favourites in clutch-bag friendly sizes – there’s a Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed and Skin Perfector Spotlight tube.
Benefit Beauty & the Bay, £34.50
Benefit’s cult bronzer, mascara, highlighter and eyebrow pencil all housed in one handy San-Fran sphere.
By Terry Preciosity Terrybly Velvet Rouge, £64
A trio of matte lipsticks in gorgeously festive packaging – there’s a timeless red, nude-pink and flattering mauve. LOVE.
Caudalie Hydration Essentials Christmas Cracker, £10
A cute stocking-filler cracker, perfect for a skincare obsessed pal, this features three of Caudalie’s best-selling skincare picks.
NYX Professional Makeup Lingerie Vault, £65
24 matte hues for every lipstick lover out there
PIXI Skintreat Duo, £32
Featuring the cult PIXI Glow Tonic and their Peel & Polish – this is the perfect duo for the skincare obsessed
Spectrum Collections 12 Piece Siren Brush Set & Roll, £89.99
The perfect gift for ANY girl. Spectrum’s 12 set siren brushes.
Charlotte Tilbury Naughty & Nice Box, £150
Get this one on your Xmas list NOW. This calendar style beauty box houses the best of Charlotte Tilbury’s skin and make-up essentials in both travel and full size. NEED.
Jo Malone London Green Almond & Redcurrant Christmas Candle, £120
NARS Love Triangle Holiday Edition, £20
NARS’ Limited Edition Man Ray collection- featuring a Hot Sand Highlighting Blush and Rita Audacious Lipstick
OUAI To Go Kit, £22
Packed with Jen Atin’s best-sellers – you’ll get a Dry Shampoo Foam, Hair Oil and the cult Wave Spray. Plus, 3 elastic hair ties