Chrissy Teigen’s Six Quid Red Carpet Secret

Amazing hair for under a tenner? Yes please...



Relatable is not how we would describe most models— but Chrissy Teigen is one of a kind.

Not only is she hilarious on Twitter, married to our favourite crooner John Legend, she also loves a beauty bargain.

Thank you, team!! @monicarosestyle @1maryphillips @giannandreahair, so much love to you crazy, patient and talented humans ❤️ A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

For her incredible red-carpet locks at the 2017 SAG Awards, Chrissy’s hairstylist revealed that her wavy look was created using a £6 product.

“Inspired by her ’70s-style dress,” hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu worked Tresemmé Beauty-Full Volume Touchable Bounce Mousse into her long ombré hair to create cascading waves. The £6 product added the perfect amount of volume to her curls without it looking overly styled.

The results? Red carpet tresses that were the perfect balance between old school glamour and beachy waves. We want.

By Kirsty McKenzie