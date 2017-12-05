Chris Pratt Has a Better Skincare Routine Than You Do

And we're very jealous...

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Erin Lukas

Chris Pratt might not have mastered the art of applying self-tanner, but his skincare routine? Yeah, he’s got that locked down.

The actor took to Instagram to show us all that he handles the Sunday scaries just like we do—with a solid face mask session. Pratt posted a video of celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager assisting him with applying not one, but two masks. While you might turn to skincare treatments to ease the pain of heading into another workweek, Pratt was pre-gaming for a Seattle Seahawks game.

Hard at work. #GoHawks #JurassicWorld #YouAintReady Thank you @bridgetbragerhair A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

While Pratt hasn’t gone full-on beauty blogger since he didn’t share the exact skincare products in his video’s caption, it appears that he’s treating he under-eye area with de-puffing eye patches, and his whole complexion with a clear, nourishing sheet mask to give skin a shot of hydration.

There you have it: Even Pratt understands the benefits of multi-masking. Who’s starting the campaign for Pratt to get his own YouTube beauty vlog?