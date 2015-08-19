We caught up with the X Factor judge...

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini was the charming host to a very intimate party in Central London last night. And when our invite came along, we couldn’t wait to meet the gorgeous Geordie and get an exclusive spritz of her new perfume, Storm Flower Noir.

The X Factor judge arrived in a blacked-out car to the sound of screaming fans. Cheryl’s soldiers have shown no sign of slowing down, as many waited for a long time for the Northern beauty to arrive – and, of course, she took the time to stop for photos before heading into her party.







The guest of honour made a real entrance in a show-stopping black jumpsuit. Boasting flattering wide-leg detailing and a dramatic cut-out at the back, the Only Human singer showed off just a hint of that famous rose tattoo.

Cheryl swept her choppy cropped ‘do into a relaxed low ponytail, keeping tendrils hanging loose to frame her bronzed face.

The theme was all black, to match the design of the perfume bottle, and Cheryl lead the way.





Adding some serious drama to her all-black ensemble, the 32-year-old starlet draped a stunning beaded choker around her neck and sported a matching gold cuff on her right arm.

Cheryl was keen to work the room, chatting happily with her guests. We had a good old chinwag with the star, who was super excited to be launching the new scent, which is to be the third in her range.

Afterwards, she took to Twitter to offer thanks for the support: ‘Thank you to everyone who came to the launch tonight. I hope you had fun. #StormFlowerNoir is in stores tomorrow. I’m so excited !! [sic].’

Cheryl’s fragrances have proved to be a big hit, and she has previously donated £100,000 of sales from the Storm Flower Eau de Toilette to her charity project Cheryl’s Trust, which works in partnership with The Prince’s Trust to improve the lives of young people.

She really is the nation’s sweetheart. And with this year’s X Factor shows about to hit screens, the love for our Chezza is bound to keep on growing…