Cheryl Just Revealed The Beauty Product She Uses On Her Face

The 34-year-old always looks incredible. And we want what she's having...

Cheryl seems to have it all right now.

The 34-year-old is super loved-up with her boyfriend, has a six month old baby and is starting to do more of what she loves again, proving that you really can have it all.

Yup. Cheryl seems incredibly happy, and she’s looking just as well too.

The Girls Aloud singer cemented her place on our girl crush list time ago. The former X Factor judge has always had a dewy glow to envy, and we’ve long been wondering what her skin secret might be.

We’d forgive you for thinking that she might have some £1,000,000 miracle cream at her disposal but, as it turns out, Chezza keeps things simple and natural, boasting one of the most down-to-earth beauty secrets we have come across.

In a brand new interview with ITV’s This Morning, which is yet to air, the mum-of-one confessed her skincare secret.

‘I use coconut oil from head to toe.

‘Literally, you can eat it, you can put it in your hair, you can put it on your face, your body. It’s like, brilliant stuff.’

We’ll take 100 bottles please.

‘My top tips for new mams would be – you don’t always get time to moisturise, when you’ve jumped in the shower quickly while they’re napping, or have a quick bath – so my thing would be, go in the bath and put in bath oil in with you so you don’t have to worry about that and you’re moisturised when you come out,’ Cheryl advised.

Coconut oil has an awful lot of benefits and uses; taken from the flesh of the fruit, it can be used to clean, moisturise and hydrate your skin, as well as being great for hair and nails.

If you have sensitive or dry skin, its intensively moisturising qualities – and the fact that it’s completely natural – means it won’t irritate your skin.

The fact that coconut oil is packed with antioxidants also means that it can be used by those with oily skin too. Yup, it can actually help to detox it, preventing blemishes.

Well, if it’s good enough for Cheryl…