Exclusive: Behind The Scenes With Cheryl In Cannes

Cheryl dazzled on the Cannes red carpet this week, pulling out all of the stops for her seventh consecutive year at the film festival. And we’ve got an exclusive gimpse at her time in France.

Opting for a bright and bold floor-length Naeem Khan gown, the pop princess went all-out girly with a pink colour pallette at the weekend.

Cheryl gushed, ‘My Cannes red carpet look is very different to previous years, I wanted to be colourful and summery. I fell in love with the Naaem Khan dress when I saw the colours and detailed embroidery and I enjoyed having a bright bold lip that complimented the dress.’

Yup, Cheryl was in Cannes alongside L’Oreal Paris, who were the brand behind the star’s stand-out beauty look.







Letting the dress do all of the talking, the Geordie beauty swept her long locks back into a tousled ponytail.

The former X Factor judge also complimented her dress with a bold pink lip.

So, how exactly did Cheryl achieve her look?

Make-up artist Karin Darnell explains, ‘I used Sexy Balm as the base for the lip and highlighted the centre with an iridescent powder from the La Palette Rose palette to give the lip a 3D effect.







‘I wanted the eyes to look open so generously applied 3 layers of False Lash Superstar Red Carpet mascara to bring out Cheryl’s naturally long lashes, I also popped a brown eyeliner in the inside of the eye and softly applied brown tones from the La Palette Rose and added a hint of pink on the eyelid to bring the make-up look together.’

For her base, she used the Cushion foundation followed by the Sculpting Palette, before polishing it off with Glam Bronze La Terra to highlight her cheeks.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

For an exclusive look at Cheryl’s time in Cannes, check out the video below…

L’Oréal Paris are the official make-up partner for Cannes Film Festival.