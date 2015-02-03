Cheat Millie Mackintosh’s Gothic Make-Up Look

Millie Mackintosh decided to shake up her usual style at last night’s EE & InStyle Pre-BAFTA Party, she rocked ultra-cool gothic make-up that left us beauty geeks drooling. She teamed a bold, blood-rep lip with bronzed, glowing skin, that struck the perfect balance between edgy and pretty.

Fancy giving her look a go? Here’s what you need to know…

Step One: After prepping skin with your usual skincare, buff Rimmel’s Wake Me Up Foundation, £8.99, over your complexion. Not only will it even out your skin, but it’s full of brightening particles that’ll give you a Millie-worthy glow.

Step Two: Millie’s a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49, the two-in-one palette has a matte bronze that works a treat for warming up skin and defining those angles. Dust a little under your cheekbones, over your temples and along your jawbone. Then use the highlighting powder to add a stroke of radiance to the high points of your face (think, tops of cheekbones, bridge of your nose and brow bone).

Step Three: Boost your glow even more by dusting a little of Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Blush in Diffused Heat, £28, over the apples of your cheeks.

Step Four: Get gothic with a slick of Kevyn Aucoin’s The Exert Lip Colour in Bloodroses, £28, the vampy red shade is universally flattering on all skin types and the perfect dupe for Millie’s loud lip.

Keep these vampy looks coming Millie, we’re loving it.

By Victoria Jowett

