A full face'a make-up in 5 minutes flat? Challenge accepted.

Charlotte Tilbury’s 5 Minute Make-Up Challenge promises a glamorous make-up look in 5 minutes flat. Her ‘Quick N Easy’ make-up sets contain a range of products to get you looking beautiful in just minutes. And so of course, the LOOK Beauty Team put it to the test.

The kit in question was the Charlotte Tilbury Quick N Easy Red Carpet Party set. Promising red carpet glamour in just 5 minutes, it’s the ultimate desk to dinner make-up.

Included in the kit:

FACE: Charlotte Tilbury Mini Wonderglow, 15ml (a gorgeous golden highlighter. Worn under make-up or on top)

EYES: Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eye Liner in Barbarella Brown (a creamy soft brown liner)

LIP: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Kiss ‘N’ Tell & the matching Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red (the ULTIMATE red lip combo)

So we set LOOK’s Deputy Beauty Editor Chloe, and Beauty Writer Gaby, the ultimate task. To get desk to dance-floor ready, using the Quick N Easy set. Is a glamorous make-up look really achievable in 5 minutes flat? Check out how the girls got on in the video above…