Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Foundation Is About To Change Everything!

Foundation is one of those beauty products that you shouldn’t cut corners on. Yes, they can be expensive, but when you find a keeper, it can totally transform your complexion and generally make you look the very best version of yourself.

The problem with some foundations is they only work at covering your skin, they are often too thick and sit quite dry and heavy on your face. It’s age-old problem – you want a foundation to conceal your imperfections but you don’t want it to leave you with an unnatural, mask like finish.

So, when one comes along that totally transforms all skin types you really do have to question is this formula magic? The product in question is Charlotte Tilbury’s new Magic (surprise, surprise) Foundation, £29.50. This little does-it-all bottle is the real deal and I can’t stress enough how amazing it is. Five years in the making, Charlotte wanted to create a problem-solving formula that could conceals all skin concerns, no matter how severe, giving everyone the chance to have perfect skin.

Wrinkles, acne scars, rosacea, age spots – you name it, it also helps treat them all in the long term. Brimming with skin saving ingredients like concentrated mushroom extract, which helps keep the skin hydrated and blurs pores, hyaluronic spheres, which plump up the skin and banish wrinkles and super charged vitamin C which, incredibly, has been found to inhibit melanin and sebum production, reducing the appearance of both age spots and acne – literally, magic, right!

The best part about it is that despite the super-high coverage, it’s not in the least bit cakey and leaves a gorgeously natural finish. It’s available in 15 shades, apply with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Complexion Brush, £45, for a seamless finish.

Both the Magic Foundation and Magic Complexion Brush and available from September 2015

By Gabrielle Dyer