SO SO GOOD.

Any lover of beauty will be a lover of Charlotte Tilbury. And now, Charlotte Tilbury Contour and Highlighter Sticks are a reality and they’re u-n-r-e-a-l.

Everyone knows that glowy skin is Charlotte Tilbury’s go-to. From her foundations to the cult Filmstar Bronze and Glow, CT can sculpt out a cheekbone better than anyone – and give even the dullest complexions that ‘lit-from-within’ kinda glow.

But now, CT’s launched a brand, brand new Charlotte Tilbury Contour and Highlight ‘wand’ – that’s a completely new creamy formula, totally different from anything she’s done before.

Charlotte Tilbury Contour & Beauty Light Wands

The Contour and Beauty Light Wands priced at £29 and £28 respectively launch TODAY and have a gel-like consistency when applied to the skin. With a fluffy cushion-tipped applicator, they make blending a dream and seamlessly sculpt the skin like nothing else.

The Contour wand is available in two shades (light and dark) and blends gorgeously into all skintones. Making contouring-on-the-go an actual reality, all you need to do is sweep in a figure of 3 (temples, cheekbones and jawline) and blend with your finger or a fluffy brush.

The Beauty Light Wand gives a really wearable iridescence to the skin. There’s no obvious glitter or shine, but a beautiful radiance left behind. Sweep over the tops of cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose and any other places you want to stand out before blending with your finger.

We can’t get enough of these already and are certain they’re going to be an instant sell-out.