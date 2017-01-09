Want to know how all the celebs managed to get such plumped up pouts last night? We know their secret…

If you’ve seen all the best beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes, you’ll know that everyone in the land of celeb looked absolutely babein’. BUT, being nosey and beauty obsessed, we want to know exactly how they managed to look so great.

Well, thanks to a little thing called instagram, we’ve managed to have a first look at all the celebs glam antics. And we noticed a bit of a trend going on.

It’s no secret that a plumped up, full pout has been #1 on everyones beauty wish list recently – and we think we might’ve finally sussed their secret.

Good Morning! Let's get this day started! @goldenglobes @eentertainment A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:12am PST

Yup, everyone from Emma Stone to Karrueche Tran was spotted pre-Golden Globes sporting super hydrating lip masks.

Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Much like sheet masks, lip masks are the crazy new trend sweeping the beauty world from Korea.

While we’re not 100% convinced they’ll plump up your pout the Kylie Jenner way, they are packed with super hydrating hyaluronic acid, that’ll naturally moisturise lips. And a happy hydrated lip = a fuller looking pout.

There are a few lip masks already on the market – but Rodial are set to launch their own Dragon’s Blood Lip Mask later this month, and *ahem* we’ve had a sneak-peek and it looks EXACTLY like the ones the celebs are wearing.