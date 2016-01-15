The Most Dazzling Celebrity Teeth Transformations

Miley Cyrus has one gleaming set of chompers
By

These stars' new teeth have totally changed their looks

When it comes to celebrity teeth, some have changed dramatically over the years.

Whether these stars have had braces, experimented with whitening or gone all out with veneers, they’ve totally upped their look with a trip to the dentist.

Take a look at the most amazing mouth makeovers in showbiz…

1) David Beckham

From wonky to wonderful.

2) Cheryl

It’s hard to believe Chezza was ever less than polished, right? But she had a pretty different look in her Popstars: The Rivals days.


3) Hilary Duff

Surely one of the most sparkling smiles in Hollywood?

4) Matthew Lewis

Thanks to the Harry Potter actor’s incredible makeover, the verb ‘Neville Longbottom-ing’ is now officially a thing.

5) Tulisa Contostavlos

Back in 2011, Tulisa confirmed that she’d had work done on her chompers with the Tweet: ‘Their [sic] amazing so happy with my result x.’

6) Ronan Keating

Majorly impressive.

7) Cher Lloyd

On her new look, the X Factor lady’s said: ‘It’s changed my life completely. I smile more than ever.

‘I never used to smile in pictures before, and if I did it would be a tiny bit to one side because that used to be my good side. Now I have good sides every side of my mouth.’

8) Catherine Zeta-Jones

These pearly whites helped Catherine dazzle Hollywood.

9) Niall Horan

The One Direction lad wore braces in the band’s early days – and it was definitely worth it.

10) Kate Beckinsale

Please may we have your dentist’s number, Kate?

11) Rylan Clark

The Celebrity Big Brother winner isn’t bothered if others don’t like his veneers, declaring in 2015: ‘People took the p*ss, but f*** them all. I’m over the moon with my teeth.’

12) Joey Essex

Potentially the whitest teeth we’ve ever seen.

13) Nicola Roberts

Picture-perfect.

14) LeAnn Rimes

Bye bye, gappy grin!

15) Miley Cyrus

Miley’s style has evolved dramatically since childhood, but nobody can deny that those chompers are winners.

16) Nicolas Cage

What a difference some whitening can make.

17) Kendall Jenner

The stunning model had braces as a youngster, so her awkward pre-teen phase is a distant memory.

18) Zac Efron

Let’s be honest, Zefron would be a heartthrob whatever he did with his pegs.

19) Morgan Freeman

Because you’re never too old to freshen up your look.

20) Mel C

Yep. That gold tooth really was cool in the 90s.

21) James Arthur

He’s definitely got The X Factor now.

