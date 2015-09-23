Celebrity Selfies Are Making Us Buy More Make-Up

So. Apparently we all want to look like Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne in our selfies.

In fact, celebrities’ flawless Instagram looks are so lusted-after they’re actually boosting the sales of make-up. Which is pretty crazy, really.

There’s no denying that ladies such as Kim always look *completely* gorge in their posts (and that can’t just be because of filters).

Cara Delevingne makes us envious on Instagram

We’re also a selfie-obsessed generation, constantly snapping ourselves on holiday, on nights out, with friends… well, pretty much everywhere.

So it’s no wonder that we want look as good as the stars in our pictures.

Now retail analysts NPD Group have said that sales of ‘prestige make-up’ hit £390m in the first eight months of the year, which was up by 14.3% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Beyonce Knowles knows her angles

As NPD’s June Jensen explains to the BBC: ‘Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Cara Delevingne have inspired a generation of women to post selfies on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook.’

So what ARE the looks we’re so keen to recreate?

Kim, 34, is a massive fan of strobing, the use of reflective cosmetics on high points of the face to give the illusion of definition.

Kim Kardashian loves strobing

Amazingly, the retail analysts have revealed that sales of products used for the technique have risen by 48.5% this year. Kim has some serious power.





Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner has become known for her plump pout, which may have inspired reported lip make-up sales of £54m. This is up 16% on last year.

‘Face, eye and lip make-up is vital to achieving a photo-ready finish,’ continues June.

Kylie Jenner’s lips are now as famous as her

‘Brands have responded with foundation and primers that reference the look people want to achieve using terms like photo-ready, camera-ready and HD.

‘It has spurned a new sub-sector and is driving sales.’ Wowzers. Who knew selfies were THIS important?